BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Home & Garden show spokesperson Jamie Rodriguez joined 17 News to talk about what to expect at the popular home improvement show happening this weekend.

Despite the wild wet weather this weekend, the annual home project event returns for its 35th year to offer inspiration for your home. The show has three gigantic commercial halls to keep warm and dry in and will feature food vendors and wine tasting, according to Rodriguez.

This year’s show will feature a Tiny Home Experience. This exhibit will be a guide on how to adopt a tiny living lifestyle.

There will also be a free kids workshops which will teach your little helper do-it-yourself skills and tool safety.

The Bakersfield Spring Home & Garden show is happening this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds located at 1142 P St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, children under 12 are free, and it’s $5 for seniors (60+) on Friday. For more information, visit their website.