BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be participating in National Night Out on Oct. 3.

The community event is taking place in the evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Yokuts Park, located at 4200 Empire Drive.

BPD says they will have more than 30 community vendors providing free resources along with an opportunity drawing, prizes and food vendors. There will also be specialized units from the department at the event, including the K-9-unit, SWAT Team and Bomb Squad.

Andrew Tipton, Janeth Vega and Edwina Tripp joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about what people can expect at the event.