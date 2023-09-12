BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise where he discussed the uptick of retail theft and vandalism.

Terry discussed the plethora of factors that have contributed to this increase and ways the department and community as a whole hope to address this further.

He spoke about the recent BPD organized retail bust at the Valley Plaza Mall that resulted in 17 arrests, which could be the first of many of its kind thanks to a recent recommendation for BPD to receive a retail theft grant of $6 million over the next three years.

