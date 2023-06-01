BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The number of pedestrian deaths in Kern County has increased over the past few years. Kern has seen 29 pedestrian deaths so far this year.

Bakersfield City Public Information Officer Joe Conroy joined 17 News at Noon to share some tips on how you and your loved ones can stay safe, as pedestrians and while driving, on the streets of Bakersfield.

In March, the Public Works Department was awarded a $1.5 million for highway safety projects which includes: reflective traffic signals, backlights on traffic signals, radar feedback signs that monitor vehicles speed limits, and pedestrian flashing beacons so, motorists are aware of high foot traffic areas.