BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Darnell Abraham, who has graced stages across the globe bringing to life the character of George Washington in “Hamilton” has put those pipes to another use this Christmas season.

Abraham, a Bakersfield native and West High graduate, joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about his new song released, a soulful rendition of the Christmas classic “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

The track, which is available nearly anywhere music is streamed, is a reminder of the power of hope in a world where peace can feel hard to find, according to Abraham.

“We released this thing not knowing what would be happening in the world right now,” Abraham said during the Sunrise interview, “It’s a song about peace. And to be able to release this and put this out there into the world… it’s pretty special.”

Abraham also spoke in the interview about his experience performing as part of the “Hamilton” cast after beginning as an understudy in 2018 until eventually being promoted to the role of George Washington.

The Bakersfield native spoke about his experience of playing the first President, which he now does in the “Hamilton” International Tour, which just finished a string of performances in the Philippines and will soon head to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

He also shared how it feels to be back in the Golden Empire for a short visit, enjoying the Central Valley sunrises.