BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery, in partnership with the Bakersfield Republican Women, Federated (BRWF), is celebrating America`s birthday by kicking off its Christmas in July campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to ensure the final resting place of every veteran is honored during National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16.

Cindy van Bibber, director of the Bakersfield National Cemetery, and Marylee Shrider, member of the Bakersfield Republican Women, Federated, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the campaign and the purpose behind National Wreaths Across America Day.

Watch the video in the player for more details. For more information on the Wreaths Across America event in Bakersfield, visit the website.