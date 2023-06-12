BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP will be hosting their monthly community meeting Monday which will feature a free expungement clinic.

President of the Bakersfield NAACP Patrick Jackson joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what will be covered at Monday’s community meeting and how you can participate in the free expungement clinic.

The meeting and clinic will be happening at 6 p.m. at The Jazz Spot located at 1410 Wible Rd. If you would like to participate in the expungement clinic, fill out this form.

Watch the video in the player for more details.