BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield NAACP is hosting a Juneteenth Festival this weekend.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Silver Creek Park on Harris Road, according to organizers.

Patrick Johnson, President of the Bakersfield NAACP, and T Johnson joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Juneteenth and the weekend festival.

T Johnson says Juneteenth is a time to educate on Black culture, on the Civil War and the progress of racial equity.

The festival will feature music games, food and activities for the celebration.