BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is scheduled to host a fundraiser where guests can purchase art off the walls.

Amy Smith with the Bakersfield Museum of Art joined 17 News to talk about ARTMIX.

Smith talked about the event’s off-the-wall art sale, local and regional guests and food vendors. According to the museum’s website, this event is for people 21 years of age and over.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., according to the museum’s website.

