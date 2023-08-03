BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As summer camps are winding down, the Bakersfield Museum of Art is showcasing kids’ art from over the summer.

The museum’s Summer Art Camp is a fun opportunity for students to stay creative and engaged in the arts during their summer vacation. Students enjoy a variety of themed week-long workshops that encourage young artists to experiment and play, promoting creative problem-solving skills, according to the museum.

The art made by kids during the camp will be made available for viewing at the “Summer Art Camp Showcase,” which will be held at the museum on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during downtown Bakersfield’s “First Friday” event.

Maria Ornelas, the Education and Family Programs Coordinator at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the showcase. Watch the video in the player for more information.