Bakersfield Museum of Art spokesperson Lauren Marty joined 17 News to preview three new exhibits opening Thursday.

The first exhibit is titled “Vita,” an immersive installation by an artist who is based in New York and Tel-Aviv, Rotem Reshef. During a 2021 visit to Bakersfield, Reshef took a liking to the Panorama Vista at the Bakersfield bluffs, according to Marty. Reshef’s work deals with healing humanity through nature and the environment. She then worked with local organizations to collect trimmings, clippings and local vegetation and printed them in floor to ceiling scrolls and applied diluted acrylic paint over the scrolls.

The second installation is a glimpse into the work of Marion Osborn Cunningham titled, “Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham”.

The third exhibit premiering Thursday is “Color and Abstraction,” a look into BMoA’s permanent collection, Marty said. This collection illustrates how artists deal with abstract work and how color informs the overall pieces.

The winter exhibit is opened to the public and exhibit artists’ will be onsite for you to meet. A preview circle reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the general reception at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door and on their website.