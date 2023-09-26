BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four new exhibits will premiere at the Bakersfield Museum of Art this week, and the community is invited to the opening reception.

The exhibit includes 15 works, along with a site-specific mural created specifically for this exhibit, according to organizers. The exhibition season marks the first time each of BMoA’s galleries exclusively features Asian artists: Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean and Taiwanese.

These four exhibitions will be on view until Jan. 6, 2024, according to the museum.

The opening reception for these exhibits will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at BMoA — located at 1930 R St. — and will feature live music from DJs Cat and Chuck 1. Admission to the opening reception is free for BMoA members, $5 per person for students and seniors or $10 per person for non-members.

Lauren Marty joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the exhibits. Watch the video in the player for more details.