BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first month of any fitness journey tends to be the most difficult. We are officially one month into the new year and if you have fitness goals on your to-do list, or need inspiration, look no further than the Bakersfield Fit Festival.

Event Director of the Bakersfield Fit Festival Jen Bowden and President of NASPower Lord Elliot joined 17 News talk about the festival happening Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Complex.

The family-friendly festival will bring together thousands of fitness enthusiasts in the health and fitness community. Attendees can meet fitness experts, discover new health and wellness products, receive health and nutrition education and spectate a live powerlifting competition, according to Elliot.

The festival is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Complex located at 3101 Gilmore Ave suite #100 in Bakersfield. The powerlifting competition is currently full. Tickets are $10 and are available through their website.