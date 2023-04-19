BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighter’s Burn Foundation will host its 12th annual ‘Send a Kid to Camp’ luncheon this Friday.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Bowles joined 17 News at Noon to preview the fundraising event.

A $25 donation will get you a lunch with a drink, salad, side and entrée including chicken and steak. Plus a serving of “Onion Petals” per table. Proceeds from the luncheon will send local burn survivors, ages 5 to 16, to a special weeklong residential summer camp.

The luncheon is happening at the Outback Steakhouse located at 5051 Stockdale Highway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.