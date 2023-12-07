BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters will be flipping pancakes to feed their community and raise money for a cause.

Joining us with more are Steve Elrod and Tim Ortiz with the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The Bakersfield Fire Department is hosting a pancake fundraiser to benefit a colleague dealing with a medical emergency.

BFD says Cueto fell and hit his head then went to a doctor and confirmed he had a brain tumor.

He went down to Cedar to remove it and he had a second surgery to remove the rest. Waiting for results from the oncologist.

On Dec. 8, Bakersfield firefighters will be firing up the griddles in an effort to support David Cueto.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., the community is invited to come grab a plate for $5.

The pancake breakfast will take place at the site of the future BFD museum at 2020 G Street.

Organizers say debit, credit card and cash payments will all be accepted. Check donations can be made out to “BFRA.”

If you would like more information, call 661-204-5070 or 661-201-1759.

The fire department is also hosting a raffle strap giveaway to support firefighter Cueto. A $10 raffle ticket enters you to win a $500 set up, sponsored by Saint Florian Leather and Station Strap. Visit StationStrap.com for more information.