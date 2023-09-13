BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Community Policing, an organization formed as part of the five-year improvement plan as a result of the Department of Justice’s 2016 investigation into the Bakersfield Police Department, is holding a listening session Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 1900 Baker St.

Nadine Escalante, a spokesperson for the group, joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about the purpose of the event and who it is geared toward.

Tonight’s event is for anyone who has interacted with the Bakersfield Police, Escalante said. She added that what is mentioned by community members tonight will be brought to the police department by Bakersfield Community Policing during their monthly meeting.

“We cannot make changes in our community without the voices of everyone in our community,” Escalante said during the interview.

For the full interview, view the video in the player.