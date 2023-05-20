BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University Bakersfield was not the only school celebrating the end of the school year.

It was a record-breaking year for Bakersfield College and the class of 2023 culminating with plenty of pomp and circumstance.

BC hosted its 109th Commencement Ceremony at Memorial Stadium last Friday night.

The college says this was its largest commencement ever, with 3,726 graduates finishing the year strong. In all, those students earned nearly 5,900 degrees and certificates.

Congratulations to all of the BC graduates!