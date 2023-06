BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Alumni Association announced five honorees who will be inducted into the hall of fame on June 22.

Courtney Carter, with the Bakersfield College Alumni and donor relations, and Mitchall Patel, with the Bakersfield College Alumni Association Board joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the hall of fame.

This year’s inductees include Steven Val Alvidrez, Ryan Alsop, Max Becherer, Robin McNabb and Jay Tamsi.