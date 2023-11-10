BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Colleges and universities from the West Coast Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association converge for an unforgettable competition in Bakersfield.

Andrea Prise, Bakersfield College’s rodeo team head coach and Marlyn Alcala Rodarte, team president joined 17 News with more information on the event.

The event is set for Nov.11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the college rodeo event are available online. General admission starts at $12 and BC Students with ID will get in for $10. Veterans and children under 5 will receive free entry.