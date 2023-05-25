BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield announced city spray parks will open Friday, May 26 for the long, hot summer ahead of us.

City aquatics recreation specialist Brittany Mesa joined Elaina Rusk on 17 News at Noon to discuss the spray parks opening.

Spray parks will remain open through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Parks will be closed Mondays (except on holidays) for maintenance.

Below are locations for spray park locations in the City of Bakersfield: