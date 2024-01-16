BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District is hiring more teachers, and you could be one of them.

The job fair will be held Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Downtown Elementary, located at 2021 M St., but attendees must apply by Jan. 24, the school district said. Applicants will have an opportunity to meet with district staff and will be asked a series of questions as part of the interview process.

The district says it is always in need of single-subject teachers, particularly in the math and sciences, but it is also recruiting special education and transitional kindergarten teachers.

Those interested can apply by clicking here and selecting the positions titled “Teacher Job Fair.”

Rona Chacon Mellon, Human Resources Director at BCSD, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event and what it has to offer. Watch the video in the player for more details.