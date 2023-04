BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is asking residents for input on businesses they want to see in the city by answering an easy seven-question online survey.

The City’s Assistant Director of Economic & Community Development Department Jenni Byers joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how you can show your support, how many times the survey has been taken so far, and how staff will be using the survey data.

You can take the survey at this link. The survey is open until April 21.