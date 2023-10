BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Brunch Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at Stramler Park.

The festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers.

The Harrington House, who will be at the event, and Jen Bowden, event director, joined 17 News with more information on the 21 and over event.

Go to the Bakersfield Brunch Fest website for more details and to purchase tickets.