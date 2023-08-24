BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — August is Black Business Month. To celebrate, the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative will be hosting their first Black Farmers Market Saturday Aug. 26.

The Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative’s is a non-profit organization that has created an online Black-owned business directory which features 386 business locally and regionally.

Their goal is to promote small, mom and pop, brick n’ mortar black-owned and franchised businesses locally and connect them to the community, according to CEO and founder of the BBDI, Michelle Rainey.

Michelle Rainey joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how you can support 50 Black-owned businesses that are scheduled to be featured at the “Shop Small Shop Black Marketplace” event Martin Luther King Park Saturday. The event will also feature BBDI’s first Black Farmers’ Market. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

