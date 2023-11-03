BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local cookie creator is taking her skills to the next level and competing in Food Network’s Holiday Wars.

Ashley Marquez joined 17 News with a preview of the show.

Host Jeff Mauro welcomes three teams of cake, sugar and cookie artists to the holiday bakeshop, including Bakersfield’s Marquez.

The guests will create a scene depicting the exact moment Mr. and Mrs. Claus fell in love.

Judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira decide which two teams are the perfect match and which team is heading home for the holidays.