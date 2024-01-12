BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield author known as the “Quiet Book Queen” is inviting members of the community to help celebrate her newest book “Screens Away, Time to Play” on Jan. 20.

Kailan Carr is a former teacher and launched her website to help parents and grandparents combat “iPad parenting,” situations where parents use cell phones and tablets while child-rearing and situations where parents let their children entertain themselves with screens. She joined 17 News at Noon to speak about her book and the upcoming lunch party.

Carr started the interview by emphasizing the main reason she chose to write about iPad parenting, “I wrote this book because it is what I wanted to read to my kids when they were younger about the value of turning screens off and finding other ways to play.”

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event and children, ages 3 to 7 years old, can engage in fun screen-free activities like: An author read aloud, art activities, cardboard creation station, playdough sensory activities and take home treats.

The launch party is happening at Charizma Studio located at 910 18th St. in downtown Bakersfield from 2 to 5 p.m. To RSVP visit, kailancarr.com.