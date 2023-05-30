BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You might know her as the Quiet Book Queen, but she does all sorts of arts and crafts and she’s set to release her second book.

Local author, mom and advocate Kailan Carr joined 17 News at Noon to talk about her new creative work and her new manuscript.

After launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund her next book, “Screens Away, Time to Play,” Carr believed it would take around six weeks to gain the $7,500 funding goal, but it only took 12 hours. In total 228 backers pledged $11,246 so far and the total keeps rising.