BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET first introduced you to artist Katy Fults two years ago when her line of greeting cards were released into national stores like Hobby Lobby and Walmart.

Fults is not only a designer, but a dreamer.

This week a big dream of hers came true, her first book was just released. She joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about what prompted her to write the book.