BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is working hard to clear their shelters and there are some fun ways you can help out through the month.

Bakersfield Animal Care Center spokesperson Josh Proctor joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how you can help and what you can expect at next week’s free pet adoption event.

BACC will be waiving all fees to offer free adoptions just in time for Mother’s Day. The event will take place May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bakersfield Care Center on South Mount Vernon Avenue.

