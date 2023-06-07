BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Pet Appreciation week.

Remember to celebrate your furry family members this week. If you don’t have any pets, there is a lot to consider, but also some helpful advice for when you’re ready to bring home a new animal into your home.

Bakersfield Animal Care Center spokesperson Josh Proctor to talk about the benefits and considerations of owning a pet and deciding which pet is right for you.

According to Kern County Animal Services spokesperson Nick Cullen, the increasing number of intakes seen nation wide is also affecting local shelters like the Bakersfield Animal Care Shelter. Kern County Animal Services has seen a 45% increase in dogs taken in this year.