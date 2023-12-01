BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since 1988, communities have worked together on World AIDS Day to show strength and solidarity against HIV stigma and to remember lives lost.

World AIDS Day was created with a purpose to shine light on the real experiences of people living with HIV today, while celebrating strength, resilience and diversity of the communities affected the most.

Audrey Chavez with the Bakersfield AIDS Project joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the progress of treatment available and breaking stigmas. Chavez also spoke about the candlelight vigil taking place at the liberty bell on Truxtun Avenue.

“It’s really important not to be judgmental, but just to look at our own lives and to empower ourselves to know our status, to learn about PrEP (pre exposure prophylaxis) a once a day pill that people can take to keep them from becoming HIV positive and supporting people who are positive. That’s the only way we can get to zero [cases],” Chavez said during her interview.

The World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil will take place Friday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Watch the interview in the player for more details.