BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield agencies are hosting a drug takeback and recycling event on Saturday as part of “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

Michelle Compton, a Pharmacist and Drug Education Coordinator, and Kelli Neuman, the Project Manager, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the event.

Kaiser Permanente, the Bakersfield Police Department and local agencies will help take back unwanted prescription drugs and recycle household items at the event, according to organizers.

If you want to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions you can drop them off in the Kaiser Permanente parking lot on Stockdale Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to organizers.