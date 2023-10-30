BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As residents celebrate Kern County’s harvest and head into the holidays, there are many families who are struggling to get fresh food on their tables, but that’s where you and your backyard can come into play.

The Backyard Bounty gleaning program is a people-powered program that reduces food waste in Kern County. Organizers say you can donate any excess fruit or produce on your property to the Golden Empire Gleaners, who will be sure to distribute your produce to those in need in the community.

When reaching out to offer your backyard bounty, organizers say to give as much detail as possible regarding your property and produce. You can bring your donation to 1326 30th St., Unit A.

Katie McDaris, who started Backyard Bounty, and Debbie Powers, Executive Director of the Golden Empire Gleaners, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the program. Watch the video in the player for more details.

If you need help harvesting your excess fruit, organizers say to contact katherinemcdaris@gmail.com.