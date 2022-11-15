BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Apple Core Project spokespeople Jaclyn Allen and Jessica De La Garza, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the organizations 11th annual Kern Kringle event.

The Apple Core Project is an organization that looks to fight hunger locally in any capacity, whether that be food distribution, garden education or food nutrition, according to Allen.

ACP’s Kern Kringle event provides a warm meals and blankets to those less fortunate in Kern County. This year, with every purchase of a blanket, ACP will donate the same blanket to someone in need on Christmas Eve. Blankets can be purchased every Saturday at the farmers farket located at 1916 G Street in Downtown Bakersfield, Allen said.

If you cannot make it down to the farmers market on Saturday, Allen suggests sending a message to their Instagram and a representative will reach out on how to deliver your blanket. The blankets are also tax deductible.

Blankets are priced at $35 and will be part of a holiday package that will include a hot meal and hygiene kit, which will be aid the less fortunate in the community.