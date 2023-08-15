BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Our first responders continue to serve our community in many ways, whether on or off the clock, and they just wrapped up a friendly competition between departments.

During the month of July, Houchin Community Blood Bank partnered with local first responders to save lives for this year’s “Answer the Call” Blood Drive. Not only is this blood drive a friendly competition between the different departments around Kern County, but it also provides an opportunity to create awareness about the ongoing blood shortage the community is facing.

Gina Lidgett with Houchin Community Blood Bank and Sgt. Verion Coleman with the Bakersfield Police Department stopped by on 17 News at Noon to explain more about the competition.

Watch the video in the player for more information.