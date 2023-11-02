BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans Day is one week from this Saturday and Bakersfield is hard at work to host the annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

As Bakersfield is honoring our heroes and thanking them for their service to this country you’re invited to take part in the celebrations. The parade starts at 21st and L streets before winding its way through downtown.

The festivities begin with a breakfast at American Legion Post 26 downtown from 6:30 to 9 a.m. and the Veterans Day Parade will take over the streets beginning at 10 a.m.

The fun wraps up with a BBQ lunch back at the American Legion from noon to 2 p.m. with parade awards to follow.