BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual KCL 2023 Reunion Fundraiser, which honors George Culver and benefits the Bakersfield College baseball program, is coming up this month.

According to organizers, the fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Luigi’s Restaurant at 6 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the BC Baseball Program.

George Culver was an All-Metropolitan Conference performer on BC’s baseball team for two years, from 1962 to 1963. He is a longtime supporter of BC Athletics and has raised an immense amount of money through BC’s hot stove dinners to upgrade the school’s baseball facilities.

Frank Woolridge and dinner honoree George Culver joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the fundraiser.

Watch the video in the player for more details.