Open Door Network spokesperson Lauren Skidmore joined 17 News to talk about the annual Holiday 5K race happening Saturday morning in the parking lot behind the Icardo Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

This year’s toy drive marks the 20th anniversary of the Ming family’s Holiday 5K run tradition. Participants should bring a new unwrapped toy. Check-in is at 6 a.m. and the walk/run will take place at 7 a.m., according to Skidmore.

Skidmore says the event brings together the community to mingle and enjoy some coffee while showing support toward the less fortunate in Kern County. Toys donated will benefit the Open Door Network.