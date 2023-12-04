BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Hanukkah “8 Krazy Kilometers” holiday run is returning this weekend along with the “2K Latke Loop Fun Run.”

Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to the sixth annual Hanukkah “8 Krazy Kilometers” an 8K run organized by Temple Beth El in celebration of the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

The “8 Krazy Kilometers” run and “2K Latke Loop Fun Run” will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Panorama Vista Preserve at 8:30 a.m. The 8K and 2K courses will take participants through scenic natural preserve land situated along the Kern River in northeast Bakersfield.

Registration includes a custom finisher medal, Hanukkah swag, water and refreshments and entry into the race raffle, organizers say.

