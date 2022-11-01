BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ana Kassas of Union Cemetery joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, also known as, Day of the Dead.

Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos takes place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives with a reunion that includes gifts of food, drink, and celebration.

According to traditional folklore, the border of between the spirit world and the real world dissolves. During this brief period, the souls of the dead awaken and return to the living world to feast, drink, dance and spend time with loved ones.

Living family relatives treat the deceased as honored guests during their celebrations, and leave the deceased family members favorite food and other gifts at gravesites or on the ‘ofrendas’ built in their homes.

Ofrendas are usually decorated with candles, bright marigolds called cempasuchil, sugar skulls and the deceased’s favorite food.

