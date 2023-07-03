BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even if your Fourth of July plans include casual events such as “safe and sane” fireworks, a backyard pool party and a barbecue, the American Red Cross wants to make sure you enjoy a safe holiday.

Jose Perez, a Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader who has served for 10 years as a preparedness educator and disaster responder, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about being safe around water, in the heat and while handling fireworks.

Watch the video in the player for tips on how to stay safe on the Fourth of July holiday.