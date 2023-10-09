BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Heart Association’s Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk event is returning to California State University, Bakersfield on Saturday.

Saturday’s event at CSUB, located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy., begins at 8 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 a.m., according to organizers.

Brian Malfitano, a heart disease survivor, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event how personal it is to him.

