BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week is national infertility awareness week. It’s a common problem many couples face and it can strain marriages, hopes and finances.

Amelia Molloy’s Angels is a new non-profit organization that supports Kern County couples who experience infertility and offer grants to help them expand their families.

Founder of Molloy’s Angels Ashely Antongiovanni joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about why she has a passion for helping couples start their families, how the organization helps couples and why the cost is so prohibitive.

