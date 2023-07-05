BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although many view allergy season as a springtime occurrence, allergies and asthma can effect residents in all seasons. With California entering wildfire season this summer, as well as other irritants such as grass and pollution, there may be reason to seek relief or prevention for allergy symptoms.

Dr. Puja Vithalani, a family medical doctor with Kaiser Permanente, joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about treatment options for those experiencing seasonal allergies or asthma, as well as how to protect children during days with dangerous air quality levels.