BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The AIS Cancer Center will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary with their “VIPink” event this week.

According to the AIS Cancer Center, VIPink is an event honoring and celebrating survivors. The event will feature a fashion show with survivors walking down the catwalk, and visitors will get to hear survivor stories from the cancer care team who help to save lives all throughout the region.

VIPink takes place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the AIS Cancer Center, located at 2620 Chester Ave. in downtown Bakersfield. The event is free to the public, and everyone who has been touched in some shape or form by cancer is encouraged to attend.

Lindsay Cervantes with the AIS Cancer Center at Adventist Health joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.