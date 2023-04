BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Adventist Health Breast Center is holding a free clinical breast screening Friday, April 21, according to organizers.

But screening should start at home and Breast oncologist Surgeon Dr. Nicole Gordon joined 17 News to talk about how to examine your breasts at home.

The free screenings are for women who are uninsured or underinsured. You just need to make an appointment by calling 661-863-2001.

Watch the video for more information.