BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of men’s health awareness across the country Adriana Coleman, of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the significance of the ‘Let It Grow’ national effort.

‘Let It Grow’ also known as, ‘No Shave November’ is an annual event where participants forgo grooming to raise awareness for men’s health. Participants are encouraged to document the process by taking a daily picture and ultimately, shave it all off on Dec. 1. According to Coleman, we don’t talk or mention men’s health issues nearly as much as woman’s health issues.

Since the pandemic, the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center has seen a decline in men seeking check-up screenings. Many have postponed or don’t schedule screening at all.

Prostate cancer affects one in nine men. Screening and testing for the disease can be as easy as a simple blood test. More than 700,000 men are diagnosed with cancer each year, said Coleman. She added there are multiple preventative procedures that can take place to stop cancer in its tracks.