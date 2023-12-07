BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holidays can be a stressful time financially for many, especially those who are just getting settled in a new home after coming out of the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter.

That’s why The Open Door Network has held the Adopt a Family Program each year for the past decade, which allows community members to connect with one family to bring a little extra Christmas cheer.

Lauren Skidmore, the CEO of The Open Door Network, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk more about what the program is and how it aims to benefit families each Christmas.

The deadline to sign up to adopt a family is next Wednesday, and the gifts should be in by Friday, Dec. 15.

To sign up to provide gifts and care to a family in need, or for more information about the program, email info@opendoorhelps.org or call The Open Door Network at 661-322-9199.