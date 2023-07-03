BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Independence Day approaching, 17 News at Sunrise was joined by Benny Rodriguez from the Bakersfield Vet Center to speak about how to address mental health in veterans.

Rodriguez also spoke about the added struggle faced by many veterans around the 4th of July holiday with firework activity that can worsen stress and hypervigilance as well at trigger PTSD.

The Mindful Monday interview also focused what veterans or their loved ones can do after noticing signs of mental health issues.

If you or a loved one is a veteran struggling with mental health, help can be found by contacting the Bakersfield Vet Center at 661-323-8387 or the Bakersfield VA Community-Based Out-Patient Clinic at 661-632-1800.