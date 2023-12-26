BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Anna Marie Frank, owner of Happy Whole You, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the best ways to incorporate new habits and mindsets into your daily life this New Year.

Her first suggestion is to focus on adding in habits rather than taking away, as the positive brain boost we get will create additional incentive that will make those additions more likely to stick for the long-haul.

Dr. Frank also suggested adjusting your environment to support the habit you would like to create. For example, if your goal is to drink more water, Frank suggested adjusting your surroundings by having a water bottle handy.

Another helpful tip is working these new habits into your current routines. For example, drinking one glass of water before enjoying your morning cup of coffee, or before digging into your lunch.

Adding in these habits in small, manageable sizes make them easier to accomplish and less likely to be abandoned, said Frank during the interview.

For a copy of the add-in method calendar, email info@happywholeyou.com.